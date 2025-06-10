raye
Getty Image

Raye Admits Amy Winehouse Comparisons Made Her Nervous To Work With Mark Ronson

Raye is one of the biggest UK music stars to emerge in recent years, and all the while, she has faced comparisons to another icon from the area: the late Amy Winehouse. That is part of the reason why, Raye admits, she was hesitant to work with Mark Ronson, a noted Winehouse collaborator with whom she has a new song, “Suzanne,” coming this week.

Raye told People:

“Honestly, I’m not gonna lie, I actually was quite nervous and scared to work with him. […] I just do want to say that I know I can never, ever, ever, ever, ever attempt to replace or imitate Amy. I’m in awe of her. We all are, and we miss her. […]

It’s quite a tough thing to even allow myself to create so freely with him. But I really just wanted to be like, ‘Do you know what? I just need to forget what anyone else is gonna say about this.’ I absolutely love this producer. I’ve always wanted to work with this producer since I was a little girl.”

She also spoke of her upcoming album, saying, “I don’t have an album title. I’m like, ‘What is it gonna be called?’ It’s stressing me out right now, I can’t lie, because I’ve got the music starting to really come there. I just don’t know what this album’s gonna be called. In my humble opinion, My 21st Century Blues is such a fire album title, and I can’t hand in an album title that’s less good than that.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors