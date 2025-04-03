Mark Ronson Landed In The Hospital After An Accident During A DJ Set

Being a DJ can be tough, and that was especially true for Mark Ronson recently: At a gig, he sustained an injury that landed him in the hospital. Fortunately, it’s not serious and he’ll ultimately be fine.

Yesterday (April 2), Ronson shared a photo of himself laying in a hospital bed and wrote, “That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice. Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway.”

Meanwhile, Ronson recently announced a new book, Night People: How To Be A DJ In 90’s New York City, set for release on September 16, 2025. Ronson said of the book in a press release, “DJing in 90s New York City informed everything I ever did after, becoming the foundation for all my future work and creativity. In Night People, I wanted to capture that transformative period of my life and celebrate three of my great loves: the art of DJing, the thrilling energy of New York City after dark, and the wild and wonderful characters who populated our world and became my second family. This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity — a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself.”