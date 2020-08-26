Martin Shkreli, the current federal prison inmate infamous for jacking up the price of antiparasitic drug Daraprim, unexpectedly became a part of one of the most peculiar music stories of 2015 and beyond. He bought a one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album from the group for $2 million, a sale the group later regretted. It was quite the tale that spanned years, and now it looks like it’s being made into a movie by Wu-Tang member RZA.

Collider reports that RZA is set to executive produce One Upon A Time In Shaolin (alongside Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company), and that it will be released on Netflix. The film will be directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo, director of the 2019 movie Brittany Runs A Marathon. The publication notes that the script “follows the auction for Wu-Tang Clan’s seventh studio album and its aftermath.”

After buying the album, Shkreli attempted to sell it on eBay. At that point, RZA says he tried to get the album back: “I’ve actually tried to get it back, but the paperwork and the contract stops me from getting it back. When [Shkreli] put it on eBay, the first thing I did was call my lawyer, and I was like, ‘Yo, let’s go.’ And they said, ‘All right, check with your contract.’ And it’s, ‘No, you can’t do it.’ Ain’t that a b*tch?”