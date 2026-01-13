In recent years, Las Vegas residencies have become increasingly popular among artists at various points in their careers. After all, it’s like a tour minus all that pesky traveling. Plus, being in the same venue for every show can make it easier to keep the production consistent. Now, Mary J. Blige is getting in on the action, as yesterday (January 12), she announced Mary J. Blige: My Life, My Story The Las Vegas Residency.

She says in a statement:

“I’ve been so excited to announce this Vegas residency. Creating a show like this has been something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a chance to get my fans together from all over — different cities, states, and countries — to experience something together. My Life, My Story will be just that — with some surprises for my fans that have been there through it all. See you in May!”

Currently, shows are set for May 1, 2, 6, 8, and 9, as well as July 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18, all at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets for those dates go on sale on January 16 at 10 a.m. PT. More information about presales can be found here.

Check out the full list of dates below.