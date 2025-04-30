Last year, Bruno Mars’ gambling habits became the subject of an online rumor that posited the “Fat Juicy & Wet” singer was no less than $50 million in debt to the MGM casino in Las Vegas, home of his ongoing residency. Despite efforts by MGM Resorts to dispel the rumor, it’s persisted — mainly because it’s pretty funny to imagine Bruno working off his debt by performing there until his wheels fall off, a joke he’s all too willing to participate in himself.

Well, both the joke and Mars’ residency are getting just a little more life as Bruno has added new dates to his now seemingly endless residency. Nine new shows have been added, extended the residency — which began in 2016 and has included more than 100 shows at Park MGM and its sister venues — for another two weeks beginning in August and running through September. The new dates are August 22, 23, 26, 27, 30, and 31, and September 3, 5, and 6.

For what it’s worth, it seems like good work if you can get it, and it certainly puts off the need to do any house hunting for the foreseeable future. Bruno himself also seems to enjoy the “lore” surrounding his interminable stay in Vegas (which, let’s face it, he seemed almost destined to do back when he first showed up doo-wopping about catching grenades for his lover). “I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I can work with that.”

You can find more info about Mars’ ongoing, endless Las Vegas residency here.