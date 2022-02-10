Australian rapper Masked Wolf is enjoying the success of his 2021 sleeper hit “Astronaut In The Ocean,” but he brought a different song to the UPROXX Sessions stage, injecting a little “Pandemonium” into his performance. Having already proven himself a capable performer in the past, his comfort level here reveals a veteran who is just getting started.

Masked Wolf has been going strong since 2018 when he debuted with the single “Speed Racer” on Teamwrk Records, where he released a string of solid singles, including “Astronaut In The Ocean.” “Astronaut” became his signature hit after becoming a viral favorite on TikTok, where it has soundtracked over 7.5 million videos to date. Its success there prompted its re-release in 2021, which led to it being certified 3x Platinum in its home country, and 2x Platinum here in the US, where it peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100. Masked Wolf followed up with the release of his debut album Astronomical last September and will undoubtedly look to build on that success in 2022.

Watch Masked Wolf’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Pandemonium” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.