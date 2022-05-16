2021 was kind to Masked Wolf, as the Australian rapper saw his 2019 single “Astronaut In The Ocean” experience newfound popularity and shoot up the charts around the world, including in the US where it was a top-10 song.

Like many artists before him, traveling and performing was a major part of the rapper’s come-up. So now, Masked Wolf looks back and reflects on some of those experiences for “Stories From The Road,” a video series presented by Songkick and NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).

He spends part of the video explaining why supporting an EDM DJ in a small Sydney, Australia club was an ideal first live performance, saying, “I was crapping myself; I was so scared, I was anxious. And these people just danced to anything. I was doing ‘Vibin” and [they] had never heard it before and they were just enjoying life. And I was just like, ‘Man, I hope my performances, all of them, are like this.’ People were just vibing to any song and just enjoying their night.”

He also talks about his dream tour destinations and the moments that make him think he’s “made it,” so check out the video above.

Masked Wolf is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.