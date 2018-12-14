Matt Berninger And Julien Baker Collaborate On The Beautiful, Bleak Joint Track ‘All I Want’

12.14.18 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Boygenius isn’t the only great collab Julien Baker has released this year.

At a Boygenius gig in Los Angeles earlier this month, Julien Baker brought out The National frontman Matt Berninger to perform a new song. The live performance of “All I Want” was exactly what you’d expect from these two titans of depressive indie rock. Berninger and Baker are incredible live performers — Berninger’s morose baritone and Baker’s hurricane one-woman choir sound as perfect together as you’d imagine.

Today, Berninger and Baker have finally shared the studio version of their collaboration. “All I Want,” written and produced with composer Steph Altman, is gorgeous and intensely felt. It’s appropriately depressive — “All I Want” will be featured in American Chaos, a new documentary about the 2016 events leading up to Donald Trump’s election. Over soaring guitars, Berninger and Baker trade lines about pulling yourself through the mud of a dark time: “Said it was true but it’s hard to believe / Feels like we’re losing now more than we’ll win / I’m up through the night because God never sleeps and I’m trying.”

“All I Want” is released, alongside a poem by writer Hanif Abdurraqib, on a 7″ that goes to benefit Planned Parenthood. Listen to Matt Berninger, Julien Baker, and Steph Altman’s collaborative song, “All I Want,” below.

all i want Julien Baker Matt Berninger steph altman

