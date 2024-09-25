Maxo Kream and Tyler The Creator last linked up on 2021’s “Big Persona,” a chest-beating display of their burgeoning chemistry. In 2024, that chemistry remains as strong as ever on “Cracc Era,” the first single from Maxo’s upcoming follow-up to his 2021 album, Weight Of The World. As usual, Tyler handles the beat, a burping, bumbling throwback to his early career (and the closest thing we’re ever going to get to a new Neptunes beat from here on out, apparently).

Lyrically, T remains as boastful as ever, while Maxo gets contemplative, recalling his young, wild days prior to rap. “Way before I did this rappin’ I was out here jackin’ n****s / I mean like jackin’ was my skill, jack your pounds and jack your pills/Catch you lackin’ by the hill, we jackin’ n***s, Jack & Jill,” the Texas native raps.

While there isn’t much information about the new album in the press release for “Cracc Era,” there is this positive note: “Now in better mental and physical shape than ever before – Maxo has lost more than 75 pounds over several months – Maxo is ready to make a statement with his next album.” You gotta love to see your faves getting healthy.

Check out “Cracc Era” featuring Tyler The Creator above.