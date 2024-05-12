Beyoncé can do it all — singing, dancing, acting, and recently, launching a haircare brand. And even though she carries hot sauce in her bag — as she noted on her 2016 hit single “Formation” — it’s possible that even she can’t handle the spice level of the wings on Hot Ones. In a Saturday Night Live sketch tonight (May 10), Mikey Day played Hot Ones host Sean Evans in a parody of the iconic YouTube show. Joining Day was tonight’s (May 11) host, Rudolph, as the one-and-only Beyoncé.

Hot off the release of her latest album, Cowboy Carter, Rudolph’s Beyoncé reminds us that she’s a southern country queen. But the flavor and heat of the wings proves to be too much — even for the Queen Bey.

Rudolph’s Beyoncé takes to the first few wings pretty well. But by the time she tries the “Sergeant Sphincter’s Volcanpeño sauce, with a Scoville rating of 530,000,” she appears to meet her match.

“This wing is stompin’ my ass,” she said. “Damn, my bones are hot. That wing was a real one.”

But thanks to the help of Bey’s loyal assistant, De’Raphael (Kenan Thompson), the world, perhaps, might never see Beyoncé in this rather humbling scenario.

You can watch the sketch above.