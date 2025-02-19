Chicago-based rapper McKinley Dixon is ready to follow his well-received 2023 album Beloved! Paradise! Jazz!? with a new one: Today (February 19), he announced his latest LP, Magic, Alive!. He also shared a video for the lead single, “Sugar Water” featuring Quelle Chris and Anjimile.

Dixon says of the song:

“‘Sugar Water’ is a discussion on how to make fleeting moments last forever, and how to carry those not here with you through time and space. It raises the question ‘what’s the price to pay for an eternal life lived through others memories?'”

He also said of working on the album in his native Richmond, Virginia, “It’s like a celebration when I make a record back in Richmond. Everybody has grown, but now here we are together again.”

Aside from Quelle Chris and Anjimile, the album also features appearances from Pink Siifu, Shamir, Teller Bank$, Blu, and others.

Watch the “Sugar Water” video above and find the Magic, Alive! album art and tracklist below.