The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes The Alchemist — The Genuine Articulate The coveted West Coast beatmaker drops eight new songs, with features from the likes of Action Bronson, Conway, Larry June, and Schoolboy Q.

Blu & Exile — Love The Ominous World The beloved Los Angeles rapper-producer duo teams up for their fourth album, a 12-song collection of soulful beats and thoughtful raps. They bring along the usual suspects: Aloe Blacc, Cashus King, Fashawn, but bring along some West Coast underground legends, like Kurupt, Kxng Crooked, and RBX(!). Lil Tecca — Plan A Tecca’s career has been impressive. When the Queens native first debuted five years ago with the ultra-buzzy “Ransom,” you’d have been hard-pressed to find too many hardcore rap fans who’d expect to see him outlast many of his contemporaries… yet, here he is, on his fifth(!) album, still going strong.

MC Lyte — 1 Of 1 With so many women achieving never-before-seen heights of hip-hop popularity — and so many Golden Era pioneers experiencing late-career resurgences — it was probably only a matter of time before one of the most committed and influential women in rap made a return with a new album of her own. Lyte holds up the first half, but the feature-heavy back half is chock-full of enviable co-signs, from Common and Stevie Wonder to Big Daddy Kane and Salt of Salt-N-Pepa. Singles/Videos

DSTRCT — “Strip Appeal” With an NSFW video suiting its flirtatious content, DJ Mustard’s 10 Summers artist DSTRCT makes his return after just about a year to begin the campaign for his next album. With a fitting West Coast beat and unfiltered lyrics, DSTRCT puts himself on the map as one of LA’s new names to watch. Dej Loaf — “BNB” Dej returns with a bit of Quiet Storm balladry on her latest, which hearkens to her sensual early singles like “Me U & Hennessey.” The video might raise some eyebrows as well, thanks to it seemingly confirming a long-rumored suspicion about the Detroit artist.

Flyana Boss — “Nepo Baby” Lotta rap babies lately. Flyana Boss finds a funny way to turn Folayan’s blessing into content. Their usual wit is in place, along with a cracking trap beat. Kid Cudi — “Don’t Worry” Feat. Chip Tha Ripper The two Ohio reunite for a vintage performance from both in this visual ode to Cudi’s come-up on the streets of New York City.