Medal Of Honor Recipient Kyle Carpenter Met Dave Grohl While Roaming The White House

06.19.14

It’s not everyday you get to meet a big celebrity like Dave Grohl. It’s also not everyday that you receive the Medal of Honor. Kyle Carpenter got to do both today.

It feels like I should be saying Dave Grohl got to meet someone with a Medal of Honor. That’s a rare thing. Not to mention this particular Medal of Honor winner is getting the prestigious honor because he deliberately lunged at a grenade to save a fellow Marine.

Tear it down, change the headline. There’s a confusing amount of awesome going on in this photo and I’m not sure what to do. I can only hope Grohl invited him to that crowdfunded show he just found out about.

