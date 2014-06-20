Medal Of Honor Recipient Kyle Carpenter Met Dave Grohl While Roaming The White House

It’s not everyday you get to meet a big celebrity like Dave Grohl. It’s also not everyday that you receive the Medal of Honor. Kyle Carpenter got to do both today.
It feels like I should be saying Dave Grohl got to meet someone with a Medal of Honor. That’s a rare thing. Not to mention this particular Medal of Honor winner is getting the prestigious honor because he deliberately lunged at a grenade to save a fellow Marine.
Tear it down, change the headline. There’s a confusing amount of awesome going on in this photo and I’m not sure what to do. I can only hope Grohl invited him to that crowdfunded show he just found out about.
(Via Kyle Carpenter)
I feel like less of a man looking at this. I must reevaluate my life choices.
As this man is a Medal of Honor recipient, he has earned a date with Kate Upton to the Foo Fighters show, with people making sure he has an endless cup of top shelf liquor.
Congressional medal of hone? Okay,thanks.
Meet the President? Cool! Looking forward to it.
Dave Grohl is here? OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD OH MY GOD!
“I can only hope Grohl invited him to that crowdfunded show he just found out about.”
I can only hope Grohl let him have backstage access to any Foos show ever for the rest of his life.
Correct.
So Dave was just wandering around the White House? How can those twats the Kardashians get a shitty show, but there aren’t cameras following around a truly interesting person like Dave Grohl?
I think Grohl got a part-time job there as a bus-boy in the dining room, but is keeping it on the down low because he’s kind of ashamed.
The reporter here is irresponsible. The youngest person to ever win the Medal of Honor was Jack Lucas who lied about his age at 14 years old to enter the Marines. He was 17 when he hit the beaches of Iwo Jima and threw himself on a grenade. Jack Lucas died at 80 years old in 2008 as the youngest ever Medal of Honor recipient and I was fortunate enough to meet him prior to his passing. This does not take away from the incredible Kyle Carpenter, this was only a statement about the accuracy of what was said in the piece. Blessings to you Kyle, you are a true American hero.
I’m wondering if Grohl was in DC for the docu-show he is working on. DC was one of the cities they recorded in.
A person does not “win” a Medal of Honor. It is not a contest. You are “awarded” a Medal of Honor. So, it would be proper to write, Medal of Honor awardee or Medal of Honor recipient.
Meeting Grohl *is* a medal of honor…
At least Dave Grohl actually appears to be pleased by meeting/standing next to this guy rather than doing the awkward hover arm/pretend to smile thing;
Is it safe to say Dave Grohl is the best musician ever? At the very least the best rock musician? I mean, solid spots in:
Nirvana
Foo Fighters
Tenacious D
Queens of the Stone Age
Them Crooked Vultures (which was kinda meh, but that’s a Led Zeppelin team-up, so….points)
I’d include Probot, because that was just the metal equivalent of a Lil’ Wayne album, what with all the guest spots, but hooooooly crap I didn’t understand a word of it. Point is, that’s a career for the ages.
I don’t think it’s quite safe to say that. Side note: Future of the Left is a good alternative to Foo Fighters
Grohl is a likeable dude. And Nirvana was, well, Nirvana, of course. Foo Fighters are pretty good but a little generic rock (just my opinion but I’ll probably still get the flames for it) and his Queens of the Stone Age connection is more a of one-off. All in all Grohl has had a great music career, no doubt, but I’d put Paul McCartney (or John Lennon) well above him in the “Best Musician Ever” rankings. I mean, shit, The Beatles > everybody else by a long shot.
I like the fact that Obama is using his powers to hang around with Dave Grohl
One really cool, possibly lesser-known, fact about the Medal of Honor: in the military it’s the lower rank which must salute the higher rank during any encounter except if you have been awarded the Medal of Honor then even Generals and Admirals will salute you first.