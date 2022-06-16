The man with the best rap voice in the business, Meechy Darko of Flatbush Zombies, has announced his solo debut album, Gothic Luxury, is coming on August 26. He launches the first salvo today with the release of the intense, trippy video for the defiant lead single, “Kill Us All.” Over a suitably menacing backdrop, Meechy ruminates on America’s seemingly endless campaign of terror of Black American citizens, from derailing the Black Panther movement of the 1960s to the media framing Blaming people as inherently violent. He isn’t saying much we don’t know but the passion behind his bars makes them all the more poignant.

Gothic Luxury is executive produced by Dot Da Genius and was recorded in the wake of Meechy’s father being killed by Miami police in 2020. “I had no choice but to make this the most personal thing I’ve ever done because fortunately or unfortunately, I’m in an extremely soul-stirring part of my life right now,” Meechy explained in a statement. “Who I was yesterday may not be who I am tomorrow. I’m not who I was last week. There’s no telling who I’ll be next year or the year after, so it’s very important to capture this while I can still feel.”

Meechy is the second member of Flatbush to announce a solo album after Erick The Architect. We’re waiting on you, Juice!

Watch the “Kill Us All” video above and pre-save Gothic Luxury, out 8/26 via Loma Vista Recordings, here.