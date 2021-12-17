RZA And Flatbush Zombies Spin Cinematic Rhymes On ‘Quentin Tarantino’

Last week, two New York fixtures came together at last on RZA and Flatbush Zombies’ “Plug Addicts.” The video took a page out of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, with RZA’s beat on the track hearkening back to an important project in his career. “I’ve had my eyes on the Flatbush Zombies for sometime now,” RZA said in a statement last week. “Their style of dark hip-hop lyricism is reminiscent of my days in the Gravediggaz. This type of collaboration was overdue.”

Today, they’ve doubled-down with the as-promised track entitled “Quentin Tarantino” and it’s an overt homage to the iconic director. The track is a vintage RZA production that sounds like it could’ve come out of the Jackie Brown soundtrack. Flatbush Zombies Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick “Arc” The Architect carry the torch on the mic on this one, with Arc’s flow packing in a slew of Tarantino films:

“They killin’ us all, but we endure, Reservoir Dog

I’m Mr. Orange, so since we sparrin’, I put my all in

Your whip be stallin’, unchained, unhandled, Django is dormant

They pat me down, nigga you don’t know? You better ask around

It’s been half an hour, blast the sound, where’s Jackie Brown?”

The video has nods to Kill Bill and heavy Pulp Fiction vibes, with the Zombies driving around in the same style of Chevy Nova that Jules and Vincent Vega drove in the film. There’s even a briefcase motif and RZA punctuating the hook asking about the age-old Tarantino film geek mystery: “What the f*ck’s up in that briefcase?”

Watch the video for “Quentin Tarantino” above.