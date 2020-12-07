Erick The Architect Of Flatbush Zombies Announces His Solo Debut

Flatbush Zombies have had a stellar few years and have begun work on a project with James Blake, but it looks like the trio’s individual members are looking to broaden their personal horizons as well. The first to branch off is the group’s primary producer, Erick “Arc” Elliott, aka Erick The Architect, as he announces his debut solo project, Future Proof. A five-song EP, Future Proof is due January 22, 2021, and features British rapper Loyle Carner and electronic duo FARR on the lead single, “Let It Go.”

FARR’s Linden Jay is the producer on the project, which will also contain features from Col3trane, Sophie Faith, and Pip Millett. FARR vocalist Roméo contributes the chorus to “Let It Go,” while Carner and Erick trade heartfelt verses over the downtempo beat.

Earlier this year, Flatbush Zombies released their own new EP, Now, More Than Ever, with a well-rounded rollout including the group’s Tiny Desk Concerts debut. They also dropped off the music video for “Afterlife,” one of the songs they co-produced with James Blake.

Loyle Carner, meanwhile, recently released his Madlib-produced single “Yesterday,” kicking off the rollout for the followup to his standout 2019 album, Not Waving, But Drowning.

Future Proof is due January 22.