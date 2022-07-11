It looks like Meek Mill is in the market for a new management company. Billboard reports that, after ten years signed to Jay-Z’s do-it-all management firm, Meek’s name no longer appears on the Roc Nation roster or its social media pages. Sources told Billboard that Meek parted ways with Roc Nation, but doesn’t have an explanation or any details on his future plans. Roc Nation is also the distributor for Meek’s Dream Chasers label; there is no information on whether this is affected.

While business is business, it remains to be seen how this affects Meek’s personal relationship with Jay-Z, with whom he’s partnered on the Reform Alliance non-profit dedicated to transforming the criminal justice system. Fans previously speculated that Meek’s proximity to Jay strained his relationship with MMG ower Rick Ross; Meek has released music under Ross’ MMG imprint since 2011, the same year he was featured on XXL‘s Freshman Class.

Although Billboard does not have many details of Meek’s departure from Roc Nation, it does note that the Philadelphia rapper previously expressed discontent with his label situation, maintaining that Atlantic Records didn’t properly promote his 2021 album Expensive Pain and applied draconian measures to the end of his contract. He even threatened to post his own contract online, a la Kanye West, but has yet to follow through.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.