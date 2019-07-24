Meek Mill And Jay-Z Have Partnered On A New Label Under Jay’s Roc Nation Imprint

Getty Image

Meek Mill and Jay-Z have become tighter than ever since the former’s release from prison in 2018. Jay was one of Meek’s greatest advocates during that time, penning op-eds and otherwise agitating for Meek’s release. Since then, the pair have united to build an alliance dedicated to criminal justice reform and Jay has given Meek business advice leading to the younger rapper laying down the foundation for a business empire of his own. Now, the two have announced that their partnership is returning to the roots of what got them here in the first place: Music.

Rolling Stone reports that the pair have finalized a deal that will add Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records imprint to the house that Jay built, Roc Nation, moving from Rick Ross’s Maybach Music Group. Dream Chasers will operate in creative strategy and marketing and talent acquisition. Meek will work as president of the label, overseeing a corporate team in New York and working with artists in the studio.

Of the deal, the 32-year-old Philadelphian said: “I’m in a nice spot in the music business and I think it’s time for me to focus on growing artists because that’s what I love to do. I love to spend time on helping artists grow, and I think it’s time for me to dive in, business-wise.”

Jay explained their partnership in terms of the “responsibility” he feels for correcting some of the mistakes of hip-hop’s past and using his platform for the greater good. “We come from the same neighborhoods, we are the few who made it through,” he said. “That responsibility is not lost on us. We have not made it to this point to just irresponsibly live our life. It’s a responsibility we have to the entire culture.”