For months now, many have believed that there have been tensions between Rick Ross and Meek Mill over a possible contract dispute with Ross’ Maybach Music Group, which Meek signed to in 2011. The rumors started after Meek blocked Ross from entering his birthday party for allegedly refusing to let him out of his MMG contract. Months later, Ross denied that there was any tension between the two.

In a new interview on The Morning Hustle, Ross elaborated on his and Meek’s relationship. “I feel like we’re both hustlers,” he said. “That’s one thing about life, you either grow together or grow apart. As a boss, you make that decision, because whatever it is you want to do, Ricky Rozay wants to see you do it.” He also suggested that if Meek has any label issues, it would be with Atlantic Records and not MMG.

“I’ma be honest, when Meek taking a jab at anybody, the only way I can assume is he’s doing that at Atlantic Records,” Ross said. “All we ever did was get paper and it’s real easy to say a n**** name. Ain’t nothing to — you feel me? I know what it is when me and Meek always got money. He a boss now. We done been down 10 years. Is he signed to Maybach Music? Yes, he is. But he’s also a boss and real bosses give other bosses opportunities to become bigger bosses.”

He continued, “Go, man. Go buy the biggest sh*t in Dubai, man. Let’s go be billionaires. And if I’m only gonna get $7 billion and you get $20 billion, God is great! That’s all it is. Is it any pressure? It ain’t no pressure. And always remember, it’s real easy to make it clear when it’s pressure.”

You can watch Ross’ appearance on The Morning Hustle above.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.