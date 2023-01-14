Meek Mill
Getty Image
Music

Meek Mill Sets The Record Straight About Allegedly Shading Lori Harvey

Meek Mill found himself in hot water after fans speculated that he was shading Lori Harvey over a recent social media post. “Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody,” he tweeted on Friday. It was recently revealed that Harvey, who was once the object of Philadelphia rapper’s affection, might be dating Snowfall actor Damon Idris.

News broke about the alleged couple’s relationship after Idris posted a few photos with Harvey on his Instagram.

In 2018, on his track “Goin Bad,” featuring Drake, Meek rapped about putting the enigmatic socialite on his Christmas “wish list,”but the tune quickly changed after the model and entrepreneur became romantically linked to a string of some of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, including Future, Diddy, Lewis Hamilton, Michael B. Jordan, and more.

During his Summer Jam 2021 set, the rapper changed the lyrics, saying, “I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist/That’s the only thing I wanted for Christmas.”

In light of the history between the two and this recent tweet, fans assumed Meek’s tweet was another shot at her. Just a case of bad timing, perhaps?

Meek responded to the drama in a flurry of tweets, insisting that his post had nothing to do with Harvey or her new rumored beau. The rapper noted that not only are he and Idris “friends,” the line is, in fact, from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s newly released song, “Her Old Friends.”

Meek believes that gossip sites like the ShadeRoom have “ruined many friendships and families,” and said he tries to “stay away from people that live in those comments they be secretly miserable!”

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Vinyl Releases Of December 2022
by: Uproxx authors
The Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2023
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
×