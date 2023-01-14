Meek Mill found himself in hot water after fans speculated that he was shading Lori Harvey over a recent social media post. “Y’all let that gal f#%k anybody,” he tweeted on Friday. It was recently revealed that Harvey, who was once the object of Philadelphia rapper’s affection, might be dating Snowfall actor Damon Idris.

News broke about the alleged couple’s relationship after Idris posted a few photos with Harvey on his Instagram.

In 2018, on his track “Goin Bad,” featuring Drake, Meek rapped about putting the enigmatic socialite on his Christmas “wish list,”but the tune quickly changed after the model and entrepreneur became romantically linked to a string of some of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors, including Future, Diddy, Lewis Hamilton, Michael B. Jordan, and more.

During his Summer Jam 2021 set, the rapper changed the lyrics, saying, “I took Lori Harvey off my wishlist/That’s the only thing I wanted for Christmas.”

In light of the history between the two and this recent tweet, fans assumed Meek’s tweet was another shot at her. Just a case of bad timing, perhaps?

Meek responded to the drama in a flurry of tweets, insisting that his post had nothing to do with Harvey or her new rumored beau. The rapper noted that not only are he and Idris “friends,” the line is, in fact, from PARTYNEXTDOOR’s newly released song, “Her Old Friends.”

They really got that pr shit on smash lol they confusing meeee … it’s sad they got our people confused on high levels or these gotta be bots it’s no way people got that dumbed down https://t.co/NUltJZbp52 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023

Meek believes that gossip sites like the ShadeRoom have “ruined many friendships and families,” and said he tries to “stay away from people that live in those comments they be secretly miserable!”