Getty Image

Sean “Diddy” Combs has dated no shortage of beautiful women, but his latest woman he’s been linked to has really put the rumor mill into overdrive. On Wednesday night, Diddy, 49, was seen out with Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old model stepdaughter Lori Harvey (in matching outfits, to boot) in New York City’s Soho neighborhood. Other than the 27 year age gap, this in itself wouldn’t be huge news other than the fact that Lori Harvey’s ex-boyfriend happens to be none other than Diddy’s 25-year-old son, Justin Combs.

Cue the Family Feud jokes.

According to TMZ, the two have been a rumored item since March, when they attended a reggae festival together in Miami — which at the time Diddy shot down insisting that the two were just “family friends.” But between the New York City sighting on top of being spotted dining together at Nobu in Malibu last week, it’s safe to say the rumors have been reignited. Diddy was previously in an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Cassie Ventura, until the two split permanently last year.

In a paparazzi photo snapped of the alleged couple taken on Wednesday (which can be seen here), Lori is all smiles for the camera while Diddy, on the other hand, looks like he got his dick caught in the cookie jar. And for good reason, because of all of the women on the planet earth … your son’s ex? That is just wrong — imagine trying to get over someone after a breakup, only to learn that your dad is their rebound — and the consensus on social media to be in agreement.