Ahead of her Future Nostalgia tour, Dua Lipa linked up with Megan The Stallion to record their sugary collaboration, “Sweetest Pie.” In a profile on Lipa for Vogue, Megan, who is opening for Lipa on select dates of the Future Nostalgia tour, recalled working with the “Levitating” singer on their collaboration.

During their sessions, Megan said she and Lipa formed a friendship that felt natural.

“When somebody is so gorgeous and established, you don’t know what to expect,” Megan said. “A lot of ladies can be divas. But Dua is just so nice. She felt like a familiar spirit. We have an unspoken bond, it’s not even anything we need to discuss. Sometimes people get the wrong idea about me, too. But once you meet me, you’re like, Oh! This is my homegirl.”

Also in the profile, “Sweetest Pie’s” co-writer Clarence Coffee, who also co-wrote “Levitating,” took time to speak on Lipa’s craft.

“I wish more people could see how she is as an artist in a room,” Coffee said. “She has incredible ideas, she’s a great lyricist, and she’s a beast with melodies.”

