Ahead of her scheduled stint as the host and musical guest of Saturday Night Live this weekend, Megan Thee Stallion is probably already settled into New York City for the nationally-televised appearance. And apparently this gave a pair of thieves the crazy idea to break into the “Sweetest Pie” star’s home in Los Angeles while she’s on the road.

According to TMZ, Megan Thee Stallion’s home was broken into on Thursday night and the thieves came away, “…an estimated $300k – $400k in jewelry, cash, and electronics from inside.” A law enforcement source indicated that two people wearing hoodies and gloves broke open a window in the back of the house and proceeded to ransack Megan Thee Stallion’s bedroom while she was gone. Reports indicate that there is surveillance footage of the break-in, but that that police are in the process of trying to obtain more.

Update: Megan seemed to address the break-in on Twitter, saying, “Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe.”

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2022

Along with her double-duty gig on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Megan Thee Stallion is also scheduled to play the brand new LA3C music in Los Angeles. Going down in December, she headlines the Saturday slate along with Snoop Dogg and Seventeen, while Maluma will headline Sunday’s Latin music night lineup.

