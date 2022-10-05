Saturday Night Live is back for it’s 48th season on NBC. The sketch comedy show has seen quite a few notable departures from its cast, including fan favorites in Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney. But as they say, the show must go on and there are three new episodes in October. Here’s a quick breakdown of who the musical guests on SNL this month will be:

These Are Your Musical Guests For ‘SNL’ This Month

The first musical guest of the new SNL season is Kendrick Lamar. The Compton rapper appeared on this month’s first episode on October 1st, which was hosted by Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller. Kendrick performed a medley of “Rich Spirit” and “N95” as his first song and then played “Father Time” with Sampha for his second song. This was Kendrick’s third time appearing as the musical guest on SNL.

The October 8th episode will be hosted by Irish actor Brendan Gleeson and the musical guest is Willow. The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is supporting her newest album, Copingmechanism, and the soaring pop punk star said that she’s “…just so grateful and so excited, but also sh*tting my pants, slightly.” This will be her second appearance on SNL this year after joining Camila Cabello five months ago to perform their song “Psychofreak.”

Finally, the October 15th episode of SNL will have the host playing double duty as the musical guest and it’s none other than Megan Thee Stallion. Judging by how Meg embraced her cameo on She Hulk: Attorney At Law last month, she’ll have no trouble singing and acting with the SNL cast.

OCT 15 THEE HOT GIRL COACH IS HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TUNE IN ALL HOTTIES 😝😝😝😝 @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/2A6GTDieLB — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 20, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.