Megan Thee Stallion unveiled the launch of her new website, Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too, this weekend. The site pulls together a list of mental health resources, including organizations providing free therapy, group programs for the Black and LGBTQIA+ communities, specific hotlines, and more, according to NME.

Megan confirmed the news after retweeting a fan who discovered the site. “Bounce back like bad b*tches do,” a screenshot reads. A few of the specific resources provided on Megan’s site include the National Crisis Text Line, LGBT National Youth Talkline, Dear Black Women Project, National Alliance on Mental Illness, and many more.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” Megan shared to the fans. “Head to http://badbitcheshavebaddaystoo.com now and check it out. Love y’all so much.”

Along with the resources, the site includes a handful of stills from the visualizer for her song “Anxiety” and the cover art from Megan’s new album, Traumazine, which the track appears on. Released in August, the record’s themes dive into mental health following painful experiences that Megan went through. Outside of the rap world, she graduated last December with a degree in Health Administration, making this feel like a fitting next step for her.

Visit Megan Thee Stallion’s Bad B*tches Have Bad Days Too website for more info.