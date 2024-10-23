On her recent album Megan, Megan Thee Stallion went all in on snakes for the album’s motif. On her next release, she’s going in a slightly less menacing and venomous direction. Last week, Megan revealed her latest project is called Megan: Act II, and it’s set to drop on October 25. She also shared the cover art, a butterfly-heavy image inspired by 2000s-era design (which not everybody loved).

Now, days before the project’s release, Megan Thee Stallion has revealed the tracklist for her upcoming album Megan: Act II on social media today (October 23). She did so with an animated image featuring the tracklist written on a blank CD in marker. Meg’s hand in the photo has colorful, ornate, and long nails, while the table is covered in butterfly illustrations.

Find the post here and check out the tracklist below.