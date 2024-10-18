As if October wasn’t already a busy month for Megan Thee Stallion, the “Neva Play” rapper had added another project to her full plate.

On Halloween (October 31), some lucky Hotties will have the chance to party with Megan at her annual Hottieween charity event in Chicago, Illinois. For those not in attendance, they can spend their evening watching the Grammy Award winner’s Prime Video documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words. Well ahead of those occasions, Meg will treat fans to a new body of work.

Today (October 18), Megan announced the official release date for her album, Megan: Act Two. “MEGAN: ACT II. OCTOBER 25 [butterfly emoji],” wrote the rapper on X (formerly Twitter).

Similar to Megan, which dropped in June, the cover draws inspiration from an animal. Instead of a snake, Megan is re-imagined as a butterfly. Despite the empowering message of the visual and nostalgic call back to late-1990s/early-2000s rap designs, Megan’s followers aren’t fond of it.

“GAG US, but this better not be the cover,” wrote one user.

“What is this cover… help,” penned another.

“Fire the graphic designer immediately,” wrote one user.

Megan also drew the same backlash. Eventually, the rapper gave into fans’ demand and had its artwork changed. Now, they are hoping she does the same this go around.

Megan: Act Two is out 10/24 via Hot Girl Productions. Find more information here.