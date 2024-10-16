Earlier this week, it was announced that a new documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, will hit Prime Video soon, on October 31. Now, we have our first trailer, and it’s an emotional one.

Meg finds herself shedding tears on numerous occasions, whether she’s discussing the passing of her mother or getting shot by Tory Lanez. Of the latter, Meg says in the trailer, “I want people to understand how this is affecting me. I want people to see how I feel.”

Megan has also had plenty of highlights in her life and career, though, and those are featured here, too.

A press release previously said of the doc:

“The documentary will provide viewers with an intimate perspective into Megan’s life and career. From delving into Megan’s upbringing in Texas to chronicling key milestones in her career, the project will shed light on the many facets of Houston native’s multilayered personality. […] With a mix of rare archival footage and fresh verité video, the documentary will highlight Megan’s rise from viral freestyling phenom to iconic cultural powerhouse. Beyond amplifying the Houston native’s journey to success, the project will also touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career.”

Check out the trailer above.