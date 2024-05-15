Last night (May 14), Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her much-anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour . Her stop in Minneapolis has proven to be a hell of a show, and looks to be one of the most promising concerts of the summer. With an extensive setlist, as well as stunning choreography, and a fun time with fans all around, ticketholders are going to want to remember this night. Thankfully, each show will offer the opportunity to buy merch to do just that.

The Merch Available At Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour

A fan who was in attendance at the Minneapolis show shared an image of the available merch via Reddit.

Within the merch collection are a black t-shirt with an image of Meg by a pool wearing a thong, a tye-dye yellow t-shirt, a long-sleeved red-shirt featuring Meg in a bikini, a white t-shirt with a print image of Meg in a pool, and hoodies with the Hot Girl Summer World Tour text with the tour dates listed on the back.

Fans can also purchase GloRilla merch, which includes a t-shirt featuring the cover of her new Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape.

Most of the t-shirts go for $45, per the fan-shared photo.