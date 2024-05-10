Megan Thee Stallion is spewing that venom. Last year, the Houston rapper dropped “Cobra,” her pro-mental health track on which she details the trauma she endured over the prior four years. Earlier this year, she dropped “Hiss,” on which, she called out those who had betrayed her and sneaked dissed her while she was in pain. Continuing upon the snake theme, tonight (May 10), Meg has dropped her new single, “BOA.”

On “BOA,” Meg leaves no stone unturned as she fires shots at the opps who have tried her over the past few months.

“I keep it real, I keep it sexy, calling for backup before they address me,” she raps, alluding to certain rivals who assembled armies to team up against her. She also notes her unmatched ability to keep cool under pressure, calling out those who “Do all of that typing, but never once did I get pressed.”

In the song’s accompanying video, produced by SixTwentySix and directed by Daniel Igleslias Jr., three friends play a mysterious game, in which they attempt to defeat a serpent woman. But they quickly find out they’ve made a huge mistake, as the Serpent woman proves that she is indestructible, and that she is here for vengeance.

Next month, Meg will embark on her much-anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour with fellow rapper GloRilla. She is also expected to release her third studio album.