How Long Is Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ Concert?

Hot Girl Season is officially upon us. Last night (May 14), Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her much-anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour at Target Center in Minneapolis. The first night of the tour has already garnered much buzz, with Meg’s comprehensive setlist, top-notch choreography, flashy visuals, and more. And as Meg is known to do, the Houston rapper kept the party going.

So upon your arrival, be prepared to move your body-ody-ody into the night.