Hot Girl Season is officially upon us. Last night (May 14), Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her much-anticipated Hot Girl Summer Tour at Target Center in Minneapolis. The first night of the tour has already garnered much buzz, with Meg’s comprehensive setlist, top-notch choreography, flashy visuals, and more. And as Meg is known to do, the Houston rapper kept the party going.
So upon your arrival, be prepared to move your body-ody-ody into the night.
How Long Is Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour Concert?
According to setlist.fm, the Hot Girl Summer Tour‘s setlist comprises of 29 songs. A review for Star Tribune indicated that the show went on for 95 minutes. Fans noted that that Meg went on beginning around 9:20 p.m., and therefore, can expect to leave around 11 p.m.
The songs you can expect to hear can be found below.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour Setlist
1. “Hiss”
2. “Ungrateful”
3. “Thot Shit”
4. “Freak Nasty”
5. “Megan’s Piano”
6. “Gift & A Curse”
7. “Hot Girl”
8. “Kitty Kat”
9. “Cobra”
10. “Plan B”
11. “Cognac Queen”
12. “Big Ole Freak”
13. “Girls In The Hood”
14. “Boa”
15. “Sex Talk”
16. “Eat It”
17. “What’s New”
18. “Captain Hook”
19. “Southside Forever Freestyle”
20. “Ride Or Die”
21. “Pop It” (Bankroll Freddie cover)
22. “Wanna Be” (GloRilla cover)
23. “WAP”
24. “NDA”
25. “Don’t Stop”
26. “Stalli (Freestyle)”
27. “Cash Shit”
28. “Body”
29. “Savage”