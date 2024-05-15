Here Is Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl Summer Tour’ Setlist

One of the biggest tours of 2024 has landed: In Minneapolis’ Target Center last night (May 14), Megan Thee Stallion launched the Hot Girl Summer Tour. For those who are set to attend a future date of the trek, here’s what to know about what the setlist might look like.

Per setlist.fm, Megan’s Minneapolis setlist featured 29 total songs. She opened by giving her recent single “Hiss” its live debut, and she also performed “Boa” and “Cobra” live for the first time, too.

Back in January, Meg said of the tour, “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Check out the setlist below.