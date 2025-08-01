Talk about your culture clashes. Megan Thee Stallion is well-known for her love of Asian pop culture, and with K-pop bigger than it’s ever been (“Soda Pop,” anyone?), now’s the perfect time for her to really indulge.

The result is Kpopped, a new musical competition show for Apple TV+ in which K-pop groups are paired with Western stars to reimagine major hits and perform them in front of a studio audience (and judges). The show is hosted by Meg herself along with PSY, arguably the first artist from South Korea to cross over stateside. Apple shared the first trailer today, giving us a glimpse at just what it’ll all look like — and, in true K-pop form, the production value is high, the star power is evident, and what snippets of music we do hear is just as catchy as anything you’ve ever heard.

Among the pairings promised are Megan and Patti LaBelle working with Billlie, Mel B and Emma Bunton of Spice Girls collaborating with ITZY, Kesha and Eve teaming up with JO1, and ATEEZ linking with J Balvin and Kylie Minogue. Oh, Vanilla Ice is here too, as well as Boy George, Boyz II Men, and, in a coincidence of truly auspicious timing, “Hold My Hand” singer Jess Glynne. Does Jet2 go to Seoul?

Watch the first trailer for KPopped above.