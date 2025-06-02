Anybody who pays even a little attention to Megan Thee Stallion knows that the rapper loves anime. (She runs in the same circles as Pikachu, after all.) Now, she’s getting ready to enter the world of anime full-steam, as she has her very own animated series on the way.

Per The Houston Chronicle, at the DreamCon 2025 convention in Houston this past weekend, Megan announced she partnered with Carl Jones, a producer on The Boondocks, for a new anime series. It’s set to be available on Amazon’s Prime Video, and the only other details offered came when Megan said, “You ain’t never seen an anime like this ever in your life.”

During a “fireside chat,” Megan, who was dressed as Bleach character Yoruichi Shihōin, also discussed her recently announced swimwear line, saying, “I feel like it was so easy for me to create Hot Girl Swim because I be wearing bikinis all the time. ‘Stomach out, titties out, ass out, yeah, b*tch, what about it?‘ I had to create the hot girl uniforms.”

More generally, she also said, “My proudest achievement is staying strong through adversity. I feel like a lot of people in my shoes would have gave up. The Hotties have my back.”