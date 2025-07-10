megan thee stallion.jpg
Getty Image

Megan The Stallion’s Latest Pool Selfies Spark A New Round Of NBA Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion fans are wondering whether the Houston rapper has picked up a new NBA suitor after her latest post featured a surprise cameo from one of the league’s best shooters. While on vacation, Meg posted selfies from the pool — and a recognizable figure in the background captured fans’ attention.

Fans zeroed in on a man lounging on a pool chair behind Meg, determining that he bore a very strong resemblance to Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson. Thompson, who gained widespread popularity with the Golden State Warriors as one-half of the championship backcourt duo the “Splash Brothers” alongside fellow NBA nepo baby Steph Curry, sports a distinctive goatee, which fans noted matches the one on the man in the background.

Admittedly, that’s not a guaranteed sign of any association between the two — after all, they could simply be vacationing at the same resort — but that’s never stopped fans from spreading dating rumors. Meg has apparently had an affinity for athletes — her last confirmed relationship was with another NBA player, Torrey Craig, and she was previously linked with Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku — and given her stature in both bank account and physique, a pro basketball player would at least make an attractive pairing.

Neither Meg nor Klay has said anything about the rumors, but then again… they’re on vacation.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors