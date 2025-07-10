Megan Thee Stallion fans are wondering whether the Houston rapper has picked up a new NBA suitor after her latest post featured a surprise cameo from one of the league’s best shooters. While on vacation, Meg posted selfies from the pool — and a recognizable figure in the background captured fans’ attention.

Fans zeroed in on a man lounging on a pool chair behind Meg, determining that he bore a very strong resemblance to Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson. Thompson, who gained widespread popularity with the Golden State Warriors as one-half of the championship backcourt duo the “Splash Brothers” alongside fellow NBA nepo baby Steph Curry, sports a distinctive goatee, which fans noted matches the one on the man in the background.

Admittedly, that’s not a guaranteed sign of any association between the two — after all, they could simply be vacationing at the same resort — but that’s never stopped fans from spreading dating rumors. Meg has apparently had an affinity for athletes — her last confirmed relationship was with another NBA player, Torrey Craig, and she was previously linked with Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku — and given her stature in both bank account and physique, a pro basketball player would at least make an attractive pairing.

Neither Meg nor Klay has said anything about the rumors, but then again… they’re on vacation.