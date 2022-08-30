At a Megan Thee Stallion concert, a fan had an idea. They decided to start recording a video on their phone and throw it onto the stage, presumably hoping Meg would notice and do something fun for the camera, leaving the fan with a unique keepsake of their favorite artist. Well, Megan saw the phone and she obliged in a big way.

Meg herself shared the video on Instagram yesterday (August 29), writing, “Somebody threw their phne on stage already recording [crying laughing emojis] I said welp [shrugging emoji].” In the clip, Megan approaches the phone and put her hands on her hips and playfully looks into the camera when she realizes what’s going on. Then, as “Savage” plays in the background, Meg stands over the phone and offers a bottom-up view of her twerking butt before smiling and grabbing the phone, then presumably returning it to its owner.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Megan will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a role in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, saying of her TV and movie ambitions, “When I look at them [Queen Latifah and Ice Cube], it inspires me to take it further than just music. I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.