Megan Thee Stallion is slowly but surely building up her acting resume. In addition to appearing on P-Valley as her alter ego Tina Snow and being cast in the upcoming musical comedy Identical F*cking Twins, it was also recently revealed that she has a role in a future episode of the Marvel superhero lawyer comedy She-Hulk. Today, in a new feature in The Cut, she revealed one of her dream roles, expressing a hope to follow in the footsteps of one of the most iconic millennial characters.

“I always have wanted to be Isis,” she said, citing the character made famous by Gabrielle Union in the 2000 cheerleader comedy Bring It On. “I would be perfect for that. If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character.” Of course, there don’t appear to be any plans to reboot the original, while the series itself continues to this day, with a seventh installment, Bring It On: Cheer or Die, coming to SYFY this year (probably on Halloween, as it takes the franchise in a new direction as a teen slasher). There is, however, a stage musical, so there’s probably still hope for Meg yet.