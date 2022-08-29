Megan Thee Stallion wants answers after her second studio album, Traumazine, was leaked early, and she’s demanded information from her label’s distributor to get them. According to Billboard, Meg’s lawyers filed documents in court today asking a judge to order Warner Music Group, the parent company of 300 Entertainment, which distributes Megan’s label 1501 Certified Entertainment, to hand over a list of anyone who was given early access to the album to determine who leaked it.

It’s likely that Megan wants the information to prove that the leak came from 1501 Certified itself due to her ongoing lawsuit against the label to be released from her contract. In the lawsuit, she previously accused 1501 of sabotaging the release while demanding $1 million in allegedly unpaid royalties. Her legal actions have led to a bitter war of words between herself and 1501’s founder Carl Crawford, with occasional dispatches from Houston rap royal J Prince. However, although today’s filing does not accuse WMG of the leak, it does leave open the possibility that the leak did not originate from 1501, in which case, due to the limited nature of the preview links that were shared, there could only be a few suspects — including Warner employees.

“Pete does not, at this time, accuse WMG of intentionally releasing her album, but does believe that receiving documents and communications from WMG related to Traumazine and its release should help discover who improperly leaked her artistic work,” Meg’s lawyers wrote. “In addition to documents and communications, Pete wishes to ascertain who all received access to Traumazine through WMG.”

In addition, she’s asked the court to also compel Cablevision and Datacamp, a pair of internet service providers, to give up the leakers’ IP information.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.