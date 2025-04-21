Megan Thee Stallion isn’t interested in Slim Thug in that way. During her Coachella weekend two set, the Hottie Homecoming queen responded to recent comments made by her fellow Houston rapper.

Last week, Slim Thug went on Instagram to discuss “Thee Stallion,” as he called her, dancing to his songs “Thug From Around The Way” and “Still Tippin” during the first weekend of the music festival. “If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is,” he said, according to HipHopDX. “I’m just waiting on my day, kid. I’m just waiting on her to come to Houston and hit my line like, ‘Hey I’m in the town! Pick me up!’ It’s only a matter of time at this point.

He continued:

“She brought me out in Houston. I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs! I’d say I’m in there… I probably can’t keep her; I ain’t gonna lie. She a lot of energy. You could tell from the twerking. You could tell from the twerking! I ain’t gon’ let her kill me. I can’t pop a Viagra every day! Got damn! But we could have a good time. I’ll catch you in the city.”

In response, Meg took a moment while covering “Still Tippin'” on Sunday to say, “And no Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you. I just like your music.”

You can watch that moment here.