Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj were embroiled in some significant rap beef, but at least publicly, it has largely died down since early 2024. Now, though, some Meg fans think she used some of her time on stage at Coachella 2025 this past weekend to bring it back up and troll Minaj.

During her set, as Meg performed, she was accompanied by some backing dancers wearing full-body costumes that were completely covered in hair (here’s a clip). Some have since interpreted this as a thinly veiled reference to Minaj, specifically to her Meg diss track “Big Foot.”

In the comments of an Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk about the situation, some showed support for Meg, like one user who commented, “Meg is everything yall want yall fav to be as an entertainer which is why yall hate so hard . She can rap . She can dance . She has stage presence. She’s pretty AF … and she had a likable attitude.” Another wrote, “When yu accept it, it can’t be used against ya.”

Many comments, though, questioned the timing of the alleged Minaj nod. Comments included, “I’m sorry but she hella late . Must be trying to stir the pot,” “A year later [tomato emojis] she must need some traction,” “She trying get Nicki attention [crying-laughing emoji] Meg music been cold for over a year,” “A whole year done went by Megan plz,” and, “When the album ain’t selling it’s time to go to plan Nic.”