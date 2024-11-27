Megan Thee Stallion is about a month removed from the release of Megan: Act II, a reissue of June’s Megan that adds new tracks. Among them is the Flo Milli-featuring “Roc Steady,” for which Meg just unveiled a new video today (November 27).

Ahead of the video came a teaser that packed a lot of exposition into ten seconds. It started with newspaper headlines reading “Murders At RSH School,” “3 Students Found Dead,” “Mysterious Bite Marks,” and “No Suspects Found.” We then get some shorts of a “Hottie Homecoming” event in a school gymnasium, including some of Meg as a cheerleader. Indeed, that’s generally what’s going on in the full video.

Meg previously explained on X (formerly Twitter) of the song’s creation, “I called Flo milli to thee studio and she kicked me and the engineer out the room for like 45 min [laughing emoji] and when I came back in I was shooookkkk.” Flo responded, “lmaooo chill i was shy [laughing emojis] can’t let nobody see my crazy side [crying emoji] we got the job done tho.”

“Roc Steady” arrived after Meg and Flo worked together on a remix of Latto’s “Sunday Service.” Meanwhile, the new video isn’t Flo’s biggest reveal of the past few days, as she just announced she’s pregnant.

Watch the “Roc Steady” video above.