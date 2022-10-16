Megan The Stallion took the Saturday Night Live stage tonight for a performance of “Anxiety” from her second album, Traumazine.

During her performance, Megan is the front runner of a beauty pageant, where she is entered as Ms. Anxiety. She is joined by other contestants, including Ms. Overwhelmed, Ms. Insecure, Ms. Underpaid, and more.

“Anxiety” is one of the album’s more confessional tracks, as Megan raps, “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, bad b*tches have bad days too,” on the song’s chorus, and details the emotional turmoil she’s felt after losing her mom.

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1, Megan revealed that the creative process for Traumazine allowed her to express herself in ways she couldn’t before.

“I don’t write songs about how I feel, I write songs about how I want to feel,” she said. “So I feel like on this album, it’s probably the first time I figured out how to talk about what I want to say… express myself a little bit more. So that’s just how I’ve been living life. And I feel like it’s been so easy for people to tell my story for me, speak on my behalf because I’m a nonchalant person, I feel like.”

