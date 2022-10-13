Just like Lizzo did earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion will work double duty on Saturday Night Live this coming weekend as both the show’s host and musical guest for the evening. On the episode airing Saturday, October 15th, Megan will add two more song performances to her arsenal of of SNL appearances which includes another musical guest slot, and a cameo appearance for her 2019 debut on the long-running NBC sketch comedy show. So let’s run down the list of every song Megan Thee Stallion has put down on the SNL stage

2020: “Savage Remix” and “Don’t Stop”

For her first appearance as the musical guest on SNL (which aired on October 3rd, 2020) Megan Thee Stallion was introduced by host Chris Rock when she played her first song, “Savage Remix.” The third single off of Suga, Megan was in a black and white, zebra-striped onesie with matching boots as she played the song in front of a screen that matched her outfit and read “Protect Black Women.” Megan was not shy in using her platform in this performance to call out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron while advocating for Black women and men. Beyoncé is featured on the song, but she did not appear alongside Megan. Instead, Beyoncé’s verse was played on a backing track, as were the voices of Malcom X and Tamika Mallory, who both speak on the track.

For her 2nd song, Megan Thee Stallion performed “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug. She wore all red and the black and white background became soaked with red. Young Thug came out wearing a red overcoat with two matching side purses; bold to say the least. Meg’s back-up dancers also changed into red outfits for this one.

2019: Cameo performance with Chance The Rapper On “Handsome”

On the episode dated October 26th, 2019, Chance The Rapper was both the host and musical guest. With a special introduction by actor Jason Momoa, Chance invited Megan Thee Stallion on stage to perform their song “Handsome.”

