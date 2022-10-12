This week, Megan Thee Stallion returns to Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest and in a hilarious promo, she shows off her comedic chops alongside series regular Sarah Sherman.

In the short skit, Sherman stops by Meg’s dressing room to share her excitement for Thee Stallion’s upcoming hosting gig, but it turns out she forgot something very important: All of her clothes (except for her shoes). Even worse, Meg’s the only one in the office with the heart to tell her, “You are completely naked.” When Sarah finds out, she’s completely disappointed that all of her coworkers and a bunch of people on the train just let her go. “Let me be the first to tell you,” Meg says. “Your whole WAP is out.” That’s what we call “topical humor,” ladies and gents — with a side of perfect comedic timing.

The video ends with Sherman’s assertion that “you’re gonna kill it this week, Megan Thee Stallion,” and we are kind of inclined to agree — mostly because Megan’s sort of already been killing it for the last few weeks. There was the moment she twerked on Halo‘s Master Chief at TwitchCon (the second fictional character with whom she’s done so this year), the announcement of yet another festival headlining gig for LA3C, and her launch of a mental health resource site “for bad bitches.”

Check out the promo for SNL above.

