Saturday Night Live kicked off season 46 of their long-running late-night TV show on Saturday. To help kick off the new season, the show recruited Chris Rock as host and Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest. Taking advantage of the nationwide spotlight that shined on her thanks to the appearance on the show, Megan used the opportunity to advocate for Black men and women during her performances.

Taking the stage to perform “Savage” and returning later to perform her newly-released single, “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion used the former song to advocate for Black women and call out Kentucky’s attorney general Daniel Cameron. During her performance of “Savage,” Megan paused on stage and allowed speeches from Malcolm X and Breonna Taylor activist Tamika Mallory play in the background. The Houston rapper used Mallory’s speech to call out Cameron as she said, “Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery.” Megan then went on to conclude her performance of “Savage” but not without a message of her own saying:

We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women ‘cus at the end of the day, we need our Black women. We need to protect our Black men and stand up for our Black men because at the end of the day, we’re tired of seeing hashtags of our Black men.

Megan concluded her night on SNL with a second performance, this time for her new single “Don’t Stop.” Making sure the song was performed to its fullest form, she invited Young Thug onstage to perform his verse on the song. She also participated in a skit entitled “Hello” with Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Pete Davidson, and Ego Nwodim that centered around wearing masks.

You can watch both performances on “Savage” and “Don’t Stop” in the videos above.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.