J. Prince Criticizes Roc Nation’s Handling Of Megan Thee Stallion’s Contract Dispute

It looks like J. Prince won’t let a little thing like a court order stop him from weighing in on the contract dispute between Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment. The Houston rap impresario called Roc Nation “culture vultures” who tried to “poach” Megan from 1501 Certified in a series of posts on Instagram. He also called out Jay-Z for allowing Megan and Roc Nation to include him in the temporary restraining order she filed against 1501 to prevent them from blocking the release of her new project, Suga.
According to Prince, the “root” of the issue is class conflict between independent and major record labels. “We as independent record labels make many sacrifices along with our artists,” he wrote. “After we do all the hard work together with artists, it’s a known fact that major record labels and established managers attempt to poach the fruits of our labor.”
The first way major labels do this, he said, is by “criticiz[ing] the deal that raised that artist from the dead.” In Prince’s eyes, this is what happened with Megan, who asked to renegotiate her deal after signing to Roc Nation’s management arm. “These record labels and managers don’t want shit to do with these artists until the hard work, risk, sacrifices, and resources have been spent by the little guys,” Prince elaborated. “This is the same technique of the culture vultures.”
He also pondered Jay-Z’s role in the Roc Nation moves, because of the two moguls’ history of working together. “I find it very interesting that Roc Nation would allow their employee to sign an affidavit and statement full of slanderous lies on my methods of doing business when we have partnered together on several occasions,” he admitted. “I don’t think Jay Z is aware of this but only time will tell.”
He concluded his screed in a separate post asserting that Megan loved Carl Crawford, 1501’s founder, until Roc Nation’s lawyers turned her against him. “The homie Carl was an angel in Megan’s eyes when he was spending hundreds of thousands investing in her career,” he says. “Now that he’s helped her become a successful artist she stopped paying him his percentage and views him as the devil.”
View this post on Instagram
BREAKING NEWS ALERT ‼️Houston we have a problem Megan, along with Roc Nation Employee Geetanjali Grace Lyer decided to include my name in a lawsuit wrapped around lies and stupidity. We gone get this shit straight. – – Now let’s deal with the root of this issue. The root is a familiar one for me coming from a successful independent record labels perspective. We as independent record labels make many sacrifices along with our artists. After we do all the hard work together with artists, it’s a known fact that major record labels and established managers attempt to poach the fruits of our labor. – – One of the first things they do is criticize the deal that raised that artist from the dead. These record labels and managers don’t want shit to do with these artists until the hard work, risk, sacrifices, and resources have been spent by the little guys. This is the same technique of the culture vultures. I didn’t allow this to happen to me when New York and LA record labels attempted to take my artists- so they labeled me as malicious for fighting back. I didn’t allow it then so I damn sure ain’t gonna allow it to happen to 1501 Records or any of the other independent record labels that I’m associated with. – – For the record we have no problem with negotiating with Megan but we do have a problem with dictators. I find it very interesting that Roc Nation would allow their employee to sign an affidavit and statement full of slanderous lies on my methods of doing business when we have partnered together on several occasions. I don’t think Jay Z is aware of this but only time will tell. – – Megan even though she signed an affidavit, talked down, and lied in court documents on me… I understand how lawyers brainwash artist to milk them of funds in lawsuits that they know they can’t win. Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction. Any artist in the music industry will testify that a 40% profit share is a great deal especially for an unestablished artist that til this day has never delivered an album. – – To end this I give credit to where credit is due. Megan along with her mother, who evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal.
View this post on Instagram
LAST PARAGRAPH FROM PREVIOUS POST‼️ – To end this I give credit to where credit is due. Megan along with her mother, who evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal. I extended my hand to meet with Megan, T Farris, and team personally for further negotiations. Unfortunately it never happened even though we’re all in Houston, because she’s being controlled by the very people who started this shit. The homie Carl was an angel in Megan’s eyes when he was spending hundreds of thousands investing in her career. Now that he’s helped her become a successful artist she stopped paying him his percentage and views him as the devil. I’m glad money don’t make me. I make money.
Late yesterday, a judge ruled that 1501’s request to dissolve the restraining order was denied, allowing Megan to release Suga as planned on March 6.