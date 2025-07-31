Metro Boomin has remained frustratingly cagey about the release date for his new project, A Futuristc Summa, but he keeps releasing other details, ensuring that the hype grows by the day.

Today, he revealed some of the features that will appear on the project. After previously asserting it’d feature an “all new cast,” a handful of his usual collaborators appear among the names he shared to social media — although more than a few remain a mystery.

The ones we do know are a mix of well-established trap vets and rising stars, including 2 Chainz, BunnaB, Future, J Money, Lil Baby, Meany of Shop Boyz, Quavo, Rich Kidz, Rocko, Roscoe Dash, T.I., Travis Porter, Waka Flocka Flame, YK Niece, and Young Dro. Meanwhile, there are still six mystery guests, that Metro will presumably share at some later date.

Metro is coming off an extremely productive year — no pun intended — in which he and Future released not just one but two collaborative albums that topped the charts and disrupted the landscape of hip-hop. That doesn’t seem to be stopping him from keeping up his prolific pace; in addition to A Futuristic Summa, his fans have been anticipating a joint project with JID, which Metro says is still forthcoming.