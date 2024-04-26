Hitmaking producer Metro Boomin’s recent successes with Future aren’t distracting him from his future plans. As the hip-hop world continues to reel in the wake of the chaos caused by We Don’t Trust and We Still Don’t Trust You, and prepares for Future and Metro’s We Trust You tour, the producer is maintaining his full docket of previously promised projects, including one that fans have been eagerly anticipation since its was first teased early last year.

Metro himself confirmed that his joint project with Atlanta rapper JID, which they originally announced last March, is “still a thing” in response to a concerned fan’s tweet. After @raptalksk wondered, “is that metro boomin & JID album still a thing?” Metro allayed their worries with a concise response: “very much so.”

very much so https://t.co/3f2vg7Yg93 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 26, 2024

The first word of the project came last year, when Metro tweeted, “Got a lot of new music but when me and @JIDsv drop 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😵‍💫.” Fans were hyped for a new JID song produced by Metro until JID himself corrected the speculation, revealing that they were actually working on a full album.

Since then, both artists have periodically updated the status of their plans but don’t expect this thing to drop tomorrow; JID teased a 10-song project titled Forever And A Day dropping before the joint project with Metro, while Metro said he plans to release at least three albums in 2024. While one of those could be his project with JID, Metro is also said to be heavily involved in ASAP Rocky’s upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb.

Still, that gives us even more great music to look forward to this year. Stay tuned.