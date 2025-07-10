Metro Boomin detailed his upcoming surprise mixtape, revealing its title via a billboard and information about its features on social media. According to the billboard, it’s called A Futuristic Summa, and per Metro in the replies to the July 4th announcement on Twitter, it will feature an “all new cast” of features, meaning the usual suspects — 21 Savage, Future, Nav, Offset, Quavo, Travis Scott, Young Thug, etc. — might not make any appearances at all. So far, he’s released one single, “Slide” featuring Roscoe Dash(!), which is a new name on his long list of collaborators.

The mixtape will arrive a year after Metro Boomin played a major part in setting the rap world ablaze with his collaborative project with Future, We Don’t Trust You, and its flamboyant Kendrick Lamar-featuring record “Like That.” The resultant beef between Kendrick and his target, Drake, shook up the hip-hop scene, and the fallout still hasn’t settled.

Perhaps that’s why Metro never released the third of the three projects he teased at the beginning of 2024. While his two projects with Future — including the follow-up, We Still Don’t Trust You — could be considered runaway successes, he never did get around to dropping his promised collaborative project with Atlanta rapper JID. However, he did launch his own comics line, Metroverse, which accounts for at least some of the delay. The wait is over sometime this month.