Metro Boomin Launches ‘Single Moms Are Superheroes’ Outreach Initiative In Memory of His Late Mother

by:

Even though his schedule is filled to the brim with album promotion obligations, producer Metro Boomin still makes time for what’s important to him — family. The St. Louis native teamed up with the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation to launch the ‘Single Moms Are Superheroes’ initiative in honor of his late mother.

The outreach program provides financial assistance, community resources, and access to family programming for single mothers in the greater Metro Atlanta area where Metro Boomin is now based. The initiative’s first community event was held over the weekend (Sunday, December 4) at the Atlanta Falcons vs. Pittsburg Steelers game in Metro’s native Atlanta. Over two dozen program honorees and their children were invited to a VIP experience of the matchup.

The VIP experience included gifted Falcons’ swag, all-expense paid travel to and from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, tickets to the game, and access to the players’ tunnel ahead of the game.

Continuing their charitable work, the Harvey Foundation extended additional support to the families, including mental and spiritual counseling. To learn more about the Harvey Foundations’ other single-mother initiatives, click here.

We know Metro Boomin’s mother would have been incredibly proud of her son’s work with the Single Moms Are Superheroes initiative.

